Adopted! Pet of the Week Max

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Max is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Max. He's an a 10-month-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Max.

"Max here, nice to meet you! I've spent a good majority of my life here at the shelter, so I pretty much know how things work around here. If you're looking for a personal tour guide, I'm your man. But, first you'll need to come to the cat room to come get me and let me out of my kitty condo. But please, don't be surprised if your heart melts the instant I leap into your arms for some attention. You may even feel the need to adopt me. And I would be just fine with that!



"I'm a Personal Assistant! You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me."



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League