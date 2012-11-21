Adopted! Pet of the Week Max - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Adopted! Pet of the Week Max

  Pet of the Week Gigi

    Pet of the Week Gigi

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

  Pet of the Week Toby

    Pet of the Week Toby

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

  Pet of the Week Blade

    Pet of the Week Blade

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

Update: Max is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Max. He's an a 10-month-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Max.

"Max here, nice to meet you! I've spent a good majority of my life here at the shelter, so I pretty much know how things work around here. If you're looking for a personal tour guide, I'm your man. But, first you'll need to come to the cat room to come get me and let me out of my kitty condo. But please, don't be surprised if your heart melts the instant I leap into your arms for some attention. You may even feel the need to adopt me. And I would be just fine with that!

"I'm a Personal Assistant! You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me."

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

 

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-access humane society and provides services to more than 15,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Through the adoption and spay/neuter programs, our vision is to ensure that there are no homeless animals and every animal has a home in Palm Beach County.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, receiving no state or federal funding. It is dependent exclusively upon private donations, grants, bequests and fundraising events to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

Our mission is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals; to furnish medical and other services for the care of companion animals; to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected animals; to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals, for the mutual benefit of both.

