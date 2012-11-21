Adopted! Pet of the Week Mickey

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Mickey is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Mickey. He's an a 8-year-old poodle who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

"I've heard them say, 'He's an oldie but a goodie', I'm not sure if they were talking about me 'cause I certainly don't feel old! What's age anyway, just a number right! Well my name is Mickey, in case you'd like to know & I just LOVE people. I also enjoy a good game of fetch & follow the leader with my 4 legged friends that I've made here. My mom & dad are gone but I know that there is another special someone out there just waiting for me to cheer them up so I'm not too worried. I think I'm pretty darned cute & I hope you do too, so stop on by and lets see if we can make a match."Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League