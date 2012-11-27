Kids Rule in the Arts! Toy Drive

PALM BEACH, FL - IBERIA BANK and the West Palm Beach office of Arnstein & Lehr LLP again partner together with National Arts Institute, Inc. to sponsor a "Heartfelt Holiday Toy Drive" to benefit children less fortunate. The toy drive runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 13 and is open for community participation.

Kids Rule! in the Arts program is uniquely designed by the non-profit National Arts Institute, providing a venue for local high school students in the arts to invest locally by giving back to their community.

The toys collected will be distributed at a special event at the Palm Beach Zoo's Tropics Cafe on Dec. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the Kids Rule in the Arts' teens to distribute gifts to hundreds of local children.

Karen Poindexter, producer at National Arts Institute of Palm Beach states, "NAI's mission supports the "Kids Rule in the Arts" program as the first of its kind to bring together local businesses, community and kids in the arts as kids helping all kids in need of a Heartfelt Holiday!"

"We partner together local businesses and non-profit organizations to ensure that our less fortunate children can enjoy a happy holiday season," said Kenneth Ohrstrom, Chairman for NAI. "We thank IBERIABANK and Arnstein & Lehr, LLP for standing with us to help our community and we hope that our neighbors will open their hearts to donate."

Anyone wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys may drop-off at Arnstein & Lehr's West Palm Beach office or any IBERIABANK location in Palm Beach County. Donations are also accepted on-line by visiting www.KidsRuleintheArts.com.

Last year's Toy Drive was record-setting success with more than 1000 toys collected and distributed." NAI looks forward to increasing the collection of Toys and Donations this year to help serve the largest number of children in need in the Palm Beach community.

DONATE AND MORE DETAILS: www.KidsRuleintheArts.com

About the National Arts Institute:

The National Arts Institute, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2008 by forward-thinking leaders dedicated to serving youth, arts and education through unique career-based arts' programs. Efforts anchor the arts industry here with programs for special film effects, performing arts and theater production. It's Mission outreaches nationally and globally attracts renowned arts masters across culture & generation. Creating this full-circle, self-sustaining arts industry drives and solidifies an arts' career economy with arts' enjoyment for all.

About Arnstein & Lehr LLP: Arnstein & Lehr LLP is one of the country's oldest and most respected law firms. Since its founding in 1893, the firm has served clients – large and small – throughout the United States and in many foreign countries. More than a century later, Arnstein & Lehr has established itself as a sophisticated, full-service practice that addresses the diverse and complex needs of its clients with vision, expertise, and a commitment to quality and service. For more information, please visit www.arnstein.com.

About IBERIABANK:

IBERIABANK Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The Company has 263 combined offices, including 172 bank branch offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, and Florida – 10 branches in Southeast Florida, 24 title insurance offices in Arkansas and Louisiana, and mortgage representatives in 60 locations in 12 states. The company has 6 locations with representatives of IBERIA Wealth Advisors in 4 states, and one office of IBERIA Capital Partners, L.L.C.

TOY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Arnstein & Lehr LLP

515 N. Flagler Drive, Suite 600

West Palm Beach

IBERIABANK locations:

Delray Branch

900 SE 6th Avenue

East Boca Branch

1180 N. Federal Highway

Boynton Beach

1101 North Congress Avenue

Ft. Lauderdale Branch

1201 S. Andrews Avenue

Jupiter Branch

1315 West Indiantown Road

North Olive Branch

605 N. Olive Avenue

Palm Springs Branch

2764 S. Congress Avenue

Pompano Branch

990 N. Federal Highway

Royal Palm Branch

119 S. State Road 7

Wilton Manors Branch

2465 Wilton Drive