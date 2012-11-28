Roxy's hosting fundraiser for toddler with leukemia

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WELLINGTON, FL - Wellington resident Andrew "Drew" Dawson was a typical, healthy 3-year-old boy, until his world was turned upside down this past July.

Drew's parents brought him to the doctor with what they thought were cold symptoms and leg pains. Needless to say, the diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), on July 26, 2012, was a shock to all.

Drew was admitted to Palms West Hospital and braved nine days of intensive chemotherapy and multiple spinal taps. Following this, he underwent massive doses of steroids which left him unable to walk due to muscle atrophy.

Luckily, Drew has responded incredibly well to the chemotherapy, which has brought the cancer cells in his bone marrow from 70 percent to less than 1 percent. He has gone through physical therapy and now has the ability to walk once again!

Despite his great success thus far, for the next three years Drew will have to undergo treatments weekly to have the best chance of being cured, without any possibility of relapse. Drew does not have an easy road ahead of him, but with the support of family, friends and the community, he will bravely continue his fight.

The community is invited to become a part of "Drew's Crew" and help Drew and his family in their ongoing battle against Leukemia.

On Wednesday, December 5 from 6 to 9pm, Drew's Crew will be holding an event at Roxy's on Clematis Street. This will be a fantastic night of eating, socializing, shopping and giving.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and include an appetizer buffet and two drinks. A variety of fabulous vendors will be on hand, so people can get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping. The event will also feature great raffle prizes, a DJ, and a green screen photo booth.

Drew's Tickets will be sold in front of Strathmore Bagels (corner of 441 and Lake Worth Rd.) Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2 from 10 am to noon. Strathmore has generously offered a free cup of coffee or buttered bagel to everyone who purchases a ticket at its location on those days.

For further information please contact Valerie Mendelsohn at 561-252-9935. Roxy's is located at 309 Clematis Street in downtown WPB.