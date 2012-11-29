Deadly crash involves seven vehicles

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Part of I-95 is shut after a deadly accident in Martin County.



A multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Kanner Highway Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting one fatality.



The crash involved six vehicles and a tractor trailer. Three people were taken to Martin Memorial Health Systems in Port Salerno with non-life threatening injuries. Two others were taken -- one by helicopter -- to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce. Seven others refused hospital attention Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.



Video from the scene showed a car embedded into the semi. The person killed in the accident was in that vehicle, Doug Killane, of Martin County Fire Rescue, told Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers.

All southbound lanes just north of Kanner Highway are closed. The Florida Highway Patrol also reports two inside northbound lanes are closed.



The Florida Department of Traffic said the accident happened just before Exit 101 and traffic is backed up until Mile Marker 105.

