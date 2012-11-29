Deadly crash involves seven vehicles

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Part of I-95 is shut after a deadly accident in Martin County.
A multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Kanner Highway Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting one fatality.
The crash involved six vehicles and a tractor trailer. Three people were taken to Martin Memorial Health Systems in Port Salerno with non-life threatening injuries. Two others were taken -- one by helicopter -- to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce. Seven others refused hospital attention Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.
Video from the scene showed a car embedded into the semi. The person killed in the accident was in that vehicle, Doug Killane, of Martin County Fire Rescue, told Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers.
All southbound lanes just north of Kanner Highway are closed. The Florida Highway Patrol also reports two inside northbound lanes are closed.
The Florida Department of Traffic said the accident happened just before Exit 101 and traffic is backed up until Mile Marker 105.