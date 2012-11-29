Why SLC teachers can't collect Christmas bonus

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Members say it's like a slap in the face: Some school district employees are getting a Christmas bonus but not others. The school board says, the unions were offered the bonus, but they rejected it.

School district administrators say the bonus money is on the table for teachers, but not until they have a new contract in place. Right now, though, those talks are stalled.

St. Lucie County teachers head into the holiday season without a one-time $500 bonus. It is money being given to 300 non-union district employees and administrators.

Classroom Teachers Association President Vanessa Tillman is fuming. "You would think, as leaders and employers of the district, you would want all your employees to have it -- since you have the authority to do this."

Assistant Superintendent Sue Ranew says the district set aside $4 million to award the bonus to all employees -- union and non-union alike.

But, she says, teachers are not eligible until, or unless, they sign a new contract. That offer has been with the bargaining units, but, to this date, they have declined to accept it.

Teachers are locked in a big fight over long term salary and benefit issues, including their chief demand for a five percent pay raise. They say they are not ready to make concessions just to get a one time bonus. "Even though, the monies were offered to us, my people have said, we want something that is sustaining," explained Tillman.

In this season of giving, neither the district nor teachers are giving in to the other side's demands. So classroom teachers can only look on as others cash their bonus checks. "Well, it's not fair, because you have created a divide and conquer," Tillman concluded.

Nothing may change soon as the school board declared an impasse this week. They say they can no longer negotiate with the employee unions since the unions' demands are even higher now than they were at the beginning of the school year.

