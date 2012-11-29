Armed intruder at FAU: Lockdown lifted

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - The lockdown at FAU has been lifted after an armed intruder held up a person at gunpoint. No word yet if the suspect has been apprehended.

Earlier: Florida Atlantic University issued an 'armed intruder alert' Thursday afternoon.

It was issued after an armed robbery occurred in the Arts and Letters building (building 9) on the Boca Raton campus around 1:10 p.m., according to the university.



FAU said the victim was a student who had a gun put to his head.



The suspect, described as a black male, approximately 5-10, with a muscular build, dressed in white pants and white shirt and wearing a ski mask, ran away after robbing the victim, FAU said.



All campus entrances were closed. Cars are being allowed to exit campus through only the 10th and 13th street exits.



All vehicles are being checked before leaving campus.

"All of the buildings are locked down until the officers can clear them one by one," University Press quotes FAU Police as saying.

The initial alert read:

Armed intruder on Boca Campus, Arts and Letters Building 9, today.

An unauthorized armed intruder has been reported in Arts and Letters Building, Bldg 9. Remain alert. Avoid area. Emergency personnel have been called and are on scene handling the situation. Follow police instructions. Those off campus are advised to stay away until further notice. If you have information relevant to this emergency, call University Police at 911.

The school has also posted an alert on its Facebook page.

Palm Beach State College's Boca campus is also on lockdown because of its proximity to FAU, according to its Facebook page.