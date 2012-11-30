Bond denied in cold case arrest

On Thursday Martin County Sheriff Robert Crowder announced Price's arrest in connection with the 1993 disappearance of then 10-year-old Andrea Parsons.



Investigators say she walked two blocks from her Port Salerno home to a nearby grocery store and never returned home.



Witnesses say she waved to a local couple as they were driving by, and that was the last time she was ever seen.



Her body was never found.



Price voluntarily returned to Martin County from his home in Alabama.



According to our news partners at Scripps Treasure Coast newspapers, Price was asked by the State Attorney's Office to testify to the grand jury and returned to Stuart voluntarily.



Sheriff Crowder says there is no closure yet in this case until there is a conviction. He hopes Parsons' body will be found, as well.