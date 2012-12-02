Tire business fire continues to smolder

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Nearly 24 hours after a fire erupted inside a suburban West Palm Beach tire business, county firefighters remained on scene Sunday night battling the blaze.

Into the night, crews would roll out their hoses every time they noticed smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters could be seen dosing the charred building with what seemed like an endless amount of water on Sunday night. "You got to understand there was a large amount of tires in there and when the tire burns it burns for a long time," said Captain Nicolas Duffy, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The flames continued to burn for so long that a "firewatch" was initiated.

Duffy and his crews called the cab of their truck home since early Sunday morning. Late into the night, they kept a close eye on the darkness, waiting for a spark to ignite the flames.

"We have to make sure the nearby businesses right next to the fire building are safe and it's not going to flare up or cause any extra damage to the buildings next to them," said Duffy.

Also standing by with a sharp eye, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agents. The federal officers would not comment about their visit, but a fire investigator told Fox 29 the agents were called in for their assistance and resources.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told Fox 29 there will be a crew outside the tire store until at least 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.