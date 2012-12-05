Institute, focusing on brain research, opens in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Institute, focusing on brain research, opens in Jupiter

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

JUPITER, FL (WFLX) - The Max Planck Florida Institute will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony today to kick off the grand opening of its first U.S. office.

It took eighteen months to complete the 100,000 square foot building in Jupiter.

Scientists will mainly focus on brain research at this location.

The Max Planck society operates several institutes in Germany and other parts of the world. Many of them focus on life and natural sciences, as well as social and human research.

Board members decided to open a facility in Jupiter because of the other aggressive bioscience companies in the area such as The Scripps Research Institute.

Dr. Ivan Baines, COO of Max Planck Florida Institute, said this opportunity will create new employment for local job hunters and bring in an economic boost.

The company will also host Neuroscience Discovery Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a family-fun event filled with science-related activities.

