Pups trained to drive cars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pups trained to drive cars

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (WFLX) - It sounds straight from a movie. Dog handlers in New Zealand say they have trained dogs how to drive cars.

After weeks of indoor training on how to change gear, brake and steer, canines Monty, Ginny and Porter have finally been allowed behind the wheel of a real car.

With a little help from their handlers, the dogs are able to put the car in gear, hit the accelerator and start driving.

The lessons are part of a campaign by the SPCA meant to clear up "common misconceptions" about rescue dogs.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

  • Wacky News with Rachel Leigh

    Internet Content Director Rachel Leigh comes across a lot of wacky news. Sign up and start laughing!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.