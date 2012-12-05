Pups trained to drive cars

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (WFLX) - It sounds straight from a movie. Dog handlers in New Zealand say they have trained dogs how to drive cars.

After weeks of indoor training on how to change gear, brake and steer, canines Monty, Ginny and Porter have finally been allowed behind the wheel of a real car.

With a little help from their handlers, the dogs are able to put the car in gear, hit the accelerator and start driving.

The lessons are part of a campaign by the SPCA meant to clear up "common misconceptions" about rescue dogs.

