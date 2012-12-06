Former controversial political leader wants to make comeback

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The controversial former Palm Beach County Democratic Party leader appears set to try to get back into a leadership role.
Members of the Democratic Party feel it is too soon for Mark Siegel to try and run for a state position after he was forced to resign for making controversial remarks back in September.
During the Democratic National Convention, party leaders say, Siegel told a conservative Web site that Christians, who support Israel, wanted to see Jews slaughtered. A comment that Siegel says was taken out of context.
"I'm Jewish. I'm not a fan of any religion other than Judaism... The Christians just want us to be there, so we can be slaughtered and converted and bring on the second coming of Jesus Christ."
Now, the former chairman is hoping to return to party leadership by running for the Democratic State Committeeman.
He's challenging incumbent John Ramos and Irving Rosenthal. This would make Siegel eligible to run for chairman of the Florida Democratic Party next month.
The Democratic Executive Committee meeting takes place at the Vista Center Thursday at 7 p.m.