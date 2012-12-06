Disney World's Magic Kingdom opens largest expansion to date

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

ORLANDO, FL (WFLX) - Walt Disney once promised, Disneyland would never be finished as long as there is imagination left in the world. The grand re-opening of Fantasyland proves there is plenty of imagination still around.

Not only has the size of Fantasyland doubled, they've added new castles to the horizon. "We have brought not just one more castle, but we have brought two castles," said Disney Imagineer Chris Kelly. "We have the Beast castle, and we have Prince Eric's castle which is from the Little Mermaid story. So now we have three beautiful castles in the Magic Kingdom."

There are new rides and new places to eat, like the Be Our Guest restaurant, that is part of the huge new Beauty and the Beast experience. There is something here for everyone. "This appeals to children of all ages, I like to say in more ways than one," Kelly continued.

There's also a new experience involving "The Little Mermaid". One of the new rides is the "Under the Sea Journey of The Little Mermaid" where you can interact with crabs as you walk through the line. "We have the crabs out there," said Chad Stachnid, Disney Imagineer. "You know the trash for treasure hunts that they like to play? They're sorting things for themselves and for their treasure chests."

The new Fantasyland is the largest expansion in the Magic Kingdom's 41 year history.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.