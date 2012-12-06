High school students adopt youngsters for Christmas

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Christmas came early for some youngsters in Palm Beach Gardens.



Students from Palm Beach Gardens High School 'adopted' more than 250 students at Grove Park Elementary.



They handed out gifts, played games and took part in arts and crafts projects.



The students are part of the Business Leaders of America group and say they are happy to help out the children each year. "You walk into class and their entire world is turned upside down. They go crazy; they love it -- not a sad face in the entire room. It's awesome," said student Santa David Straley.



Each student helped raise money for the project and even spent some of their own cash to help make the holiday a bit brighter for the youngsters.

