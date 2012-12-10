Plane crashes at John Prince Park, Pilot ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plane crashes at John Prince Park, Pilot ID'd

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   
LAKE WORTH, FL (WFLX) - Members of the National Transportation Safety Board Monday began investigating the wreckage of a Saturday plane crash.
 
The crash happened in suburban Lake Worth in front of afternoon picnickers at John Prince Park.
 
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said the small twin engine plane took off from Lantana Airport and then crashed shortly after.
 
Witnesses say they saw the plane go down, adding that one of the props appeared to be stalled, while the other continued to spin. They said the plane flew straight up into the air then took a nosedive into the park.
 
Investigators identify the pilot as 33-year-old Timothy Johnson, Jr. of Miami. He was the only person in the aircraft at the time.

The wreckage was guarded by deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office until NTSB investigators arrived.

