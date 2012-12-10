Restaurant bill identifies customers as 'fat girls'

STOCKTON, CA (WFLX) - Three women, who ate at a California restaurant last week, are upset and are making their anger known after, they say, they were called 'fat girls' on the bill.

Christine Duran, Christina Huerta and Isabel Robles say their meal at Chilly D's Sports Lounge in Stockton, California left a bad taste in their mouth Thursday when a waiter put the words on their receipt, according to the New York Daily News.

A bartender, named Jeff, had apparently typed in "Fat Girls" to keep track of their bill, reports ABC News.

According to the ABC News report, when Duran asked the manager for an explanation, he "had like a smirk on his face, like it was funny but trying not to laugh," she said.

In a Facebook message, Maggie Lewis, the Cameo Club Casino owner [which owns Chilly D's], apologized and said the treatment of the women was "intolerable in our establishment".

