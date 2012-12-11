Fatal fiery crash blocks Turnpike lanes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal fiery crash blocks Turnpike lanes

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens were blocked Tuesday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash that ended in two deaths, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A box-style brandy delivery truck and a sports utility vehicle were involved in the crash, which occurred around 5 a.m. near the PGA Boulevard entrance in the northbound lanes.

According to FHP officials, the SUV was in the northbound lanes when it lost control, hit the concrete guardrail and turned on side.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy approached the SUV after it hit the guardrail and accidentally clipped the vehicle's mirror. The brandy truck then came and crashed into the SUV, causing the truck and SUV to engulf in flames.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue spokesperson Albert Borroto said the vehicles were on fire when crews arrived.

Borroto said the driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle, but the two occupants of the other vehicle were not, and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The deputy is fine, and driver of delivery truck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries

FHP investigators are handling the crash, and say it could take days before the investigation is complete or before they release names.

