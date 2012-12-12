Family, police not giving up on bringing justice to Nancy & Joey Bochicchio

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Police searched across the country for the man who killed a Boca Raton woman and her daughter, but still no justice for Nancy Bochicchio's family on the fifth anniversary of the murders.

"I just beg of you, if there is anything at all, please come forward," cried JoAnn Bruno, Nancy's sister.

Bruno lives in agony over the murders of her sister and niece five years ago.

Clutching a poster, covered in pictures of 7-year-old Joey, Bruno made an emotional plea. "Please give my sister and Joey peace," she said. "Their last moments on earth, she was tortured."

Nancy and Joey Bochicchio were abducted from the Boca Raton Town Center Mall parking lot on December 12 2007. The last images of the two were taken by mall security cameras as they left from their shopping excursion.

They were then bound, forced to take out money from a bank ATM, and shot to death. Police have exhausted more than 1,900 leads, but still no justice. "We feel confident in the evidence we have, that if we can identify a suspect, we can tie the suspect to the evidence," said Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander.

The investigation has taken police to New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Tampa. But key evidence, such as the gun used in the shooting, were never recovered.

A sketch is the only image ever released of a possible suspect. "Stanley and I promised her, we'd see that this animal was caught," cried Bruno.

The Bruno's usually spend this solemn day in New York where Nancy and Joey are buried. They broke tradition to come back to Boca Raton hoping it will one day lead to peace. "I can go to sleep and know he's paying for it -- instead of wondering where he is. Is he having a good life?"

Joey's birthday is next Monday. She would've been 13 years old.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

