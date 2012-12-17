Facebook page created in honor of school shooting victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Facebook page created in honor of school shooting victims

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

 

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) Kevin Vanover of Port St. Lucie recalls watching the news on Friday. He said he vividly recalls learning about the a horrifying scene unfolding in Connecticut.

He said he immediately wanted to do something for the parents who were grieving for children his own son's age, children who were killed in a school shooting.

"I just wanted to make a memorial page for them, for people to put their dedications and their prayers on the page for them," said Vanover.

In three days, the page has gained more than 300,000 fans. The quick growth has stunned him.

"It goes up steadily," he said, pointing at the computer screen. "It's been going up steadily all day. It started about seven this morning and it's doubled."

Although his youngest son Christian is only nine, Vanover said Christian understands the situation, and he is learning about the power of social media to help with healing.

"I'm glad he's doing this stuff for these people and the children," said Christian.

Vanover said he's been cherishing each moment with his son even more, ever since the tragedy.

"Christmas is here," said Vanover. "There's presents already under the tree for these kids. It's very hard."

He hopes that one page can bring together millions to honor one community hit hard during the holiday season.

"The only way for me to get the world to come together is for me to get it out to the world," he said.

Another way he is honoring the victims is through a memorial walk, called "Walk 27." The walk will be held in Port St. Lucie at Traditions Square at 9:30 a.m.

Here is a link to the memorial page, which has more information to the walk:

 

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.