Facebook page created in honor of school shooting victims

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) Kevin Vanover of Port St. Lucie recalls watching the news on Friday. He said he vividly recalls learning about the a horrifying scene unfolding in Connecticut.



He said he immediately wanted to do something for the parents who were grieving for children his own son's age, children who were killed in a school shooting.



"I just wanted to make a memorial page for them, for people to put their dedications and their prayers on the page for them," said Vanover.



In three days, the page has gained more than 300,000 fans. The quick growth has stunned him.



"It goes up steadily," he said, pointing at the computer screen. "It's been going up steadily all day. It started about seven this morning and it's doubled."



Although his youngest son Christian is only nine, Vanover said Christian understands the situation, and he is learning about the power of social media to help with healing.



"I'm glad he's doing this stuff for these people and the children," said Christian.



Vanover said he's been cherishing each moment with his son even more, ever since the tragedy.



"Christmas is here," said Vanover. "There's presents already under the tree for these kids. It's very hard."



He hopes that one page can bring together millions to honor one community hit hard during the holiday season.



"The only way for me to get the world to come together is for me to get it out to the world," he said.



