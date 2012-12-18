Goodman placed back on house arrest

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - After a hearing that lasted much of the day Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Colbath ruled that John Goodman can be returned to house arrest.
Prosecutors wanted to revoke Goodman's in house arrest status after they tried to prove he tampered with his ankle monitoring device.
Judge Colbath said the prosecution had the burden of proof and didn't meet it. He said the device had no pry marks or evidence a tool was used to break it open. "To break it open by blunt force certainly would have left evidence on Mr. Goodman's ankle," the judge said.
The judge said it could be that Goodman broke the bracelet open, but he doubted that.
Judge Colbath also took into consideration that Goodman had no motivation to break the monitor because "he was sitting... in cushy accommodations while his appeal was going on. Why on earth would he want to do that unless he was going to make some elaborate plan for escape, and there's no evidence he was trying to do that."
Goodman was taken back to jail in October after deputies were alerted that something happened to the device.
He had been on house arrest in his Wellington mansion after being convicted of DUI manslaughter in March.
Goodman was arrested in February of 2010 after he crashed into a car being driven by Scott Wilson. Wilson died at the scene of the crash.