Fiery rescue captured on police in-car camera

JUPITER, FL (WFLX) - Three people were rescued from a burning vehicle in Jupiter Wednesday night, and the entire scene was captured on a police in-car video camera.

Jupiter officers were responding to a crash around 10:21 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Scripps Way when they discovered a green Cadillac engulfed in flames and all three people inside unable to escape.

Officers said Bill Baehler, a nearby Good Samaritan, pulled the front passenger from the vehicle.

Officer Chad Smith ran to the driver's side and had to break the vehicle's window to rescue him from the burning vehicle.

Officer Telly Tyson ran to the rear driver's side of the burning vehicle and broke out the window in order to pull the other passenger to safety.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire, according to officers.

The driver was then taken to the St. Mary's Medical Center via Trauma Hawk with non-life threatening injuries.

The two passengers were treated at the Jupiter Medical Center for their injuries.

