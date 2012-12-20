Thursday night "Jersey Boys" performance canceled

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Thursday night's performance of the Jersey Boys at the Kravis Center has been canceled.



The Thursday matinee had been canceled earlier. The union that represents the stagehands, Local 500, is on strike.

The trucks full of gear for the traveling show are yet to be unpacked as the dozens of stagehands formed a picket line.

Stagehands still say they're not going to put together the sets for Jersey Boys unless they agree with the Kravis Center on a new contract. They say they're owed millions of dollars in back wages, though the Kravis Center insists a settlement can be reached in January without a strike.

The Kravis Center says the stagehands are sacrificing their own salaries of at least $26 an hour. The stagehands say they just want a contract.



Ticket-holders for this performance should contact the Kravis Center Box Office at (561) 832-7469 to request seating in an alternate performance, or to request a house credit or a full refund.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.