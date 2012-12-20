Adopted! Pet of the Week Mama Mia - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Update: Mama Mia is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Mama Mia. She's a 2-year-old German shepherd/boxer who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Mama Mia came to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League with a big belly full of puppies. She delivered and raised her babies, always making sure they were well taken care of. She was an excellent mommy, but now that her pups are old enough to be away from her, she's focused her attention on finding her new forever home. Mama Mia loves her human friends, and she's happiest when she gets to spend time with them. Closeness and attention is a sure way to this friendly girl's heart. Giving kisses is her way of showing her friends just how much she appreciates their company and she can't wait to find a human that she can give forever kisses to!

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach. 

Learn more about Mama Mia

 

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-access humane society and provides services to more than 15,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Through the adoption and spay/neuter programs, our vision is to ensure that there are no homeless animals and every animal has a home in Palm Beach County.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, receiving no state or federal funding. It is dependent exclusively upon private donations, grants, bequests and fundraising events to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

Our mission is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals; to furnish medical and other services for the care of companion animals; to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected animals; to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals, for the mutual benefit of both.

