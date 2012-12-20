Adopted! Pet of the Week Mama Mia

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Mama Mia is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Mama Mia. She's a 2-year-old German shepherd/boxer who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Mama Mia came to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League with a big belly full of puppies. She delivered and raised her babies, always making sure they were well taken care of. She was an excellent mommy, but now that her pups are old enough to be away from her, she's focused her attention on finding her new forever home. Mama Mia loves her human friends, and she's happiest when she gets to spend time with them. Closeness and attention is a sure way to this friendly girl's heart. Giving kisses is her way of showing her friends just how much she appreciates their company and she can't wait to find a human that she can give forever kisses to!

