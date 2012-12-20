Adopted! Pets of the Week Sister & Rocky

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Rocky & Sister are now in his forever home. but don't forget about their furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pets of the Week Sister & Rocky. They're 6-year-old domestic shorthair and domestic medium hair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

A special letter from Sister & Rocky:

"Hi, we're Sister and Rocky. We have been through quite a lot the last few years. First, we lost our Mom to cancer and about a year later our Dad's house went into foreclosure. As much as he didn't want to give us up, he didn't have much of a choice when he lost his house. He brought us here, knowing that the staff would take good care of us until we find our new home. Our Mom spent a lot of time at the shelter helping all the other animals, so Dad knew this would be the best place for us. Even though everyone has been really nice to us here, initially we were very shy. But we're settling in a little more each day and when it's quiet, we do come out of our hiding spot for some attention. We both really enjoy a good pet, and laps are good too J We have had some rough times in the past, so wherever our new home ends up being we need to stay together. We know that's asking a lot, but we just can't bear another big loss. All we have left is each other.

"We both qualify for the shelter's senior to senior program. If you are 55 or older and adopt us, our adoption fees are waived and all you'll pay for is our rabies tags."

If you adopt Sister & Rocky, their initial exams are free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter, Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm and Calusa Veterinary Center in Boca Raton.



Learn more about Sister & Rocky.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League