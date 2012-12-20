Adopted! Pets of the Week Sister & Rocky - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Adopted! Pets of the Week Sister & Rocky

  • Previously SpotlightedPreviouslyMore>>

  • Pet of the Week Gigi

    Pet of the Week Gigi

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

  • Pet of the Week Toby

    Pet of the Week Toby

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

  • Pet of the Week Blade

    Pet of the Week Blade

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>
    •   

Update: Rocky & Sister are now in his forever home. but don't forget about their furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pets of the Week Sister & Rocky. They're 6-year-old domestic shorthair and domestic medium hair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

A special letter from Sister & Rocky:

"Hi, we're Sister and Rocky. We have been through quite a lot the last few years. First, we lost our Mom to cancer and about a year later our Dad's house went into foreclosure. As much as he didn't want to give us up, he didn't have much of a choice when he lost his house. He brought us here, knowing that the staff would take good care of us until we find our new home. Our Mom spent a lot of time at the shelter helping all the other animals, so Dad knew this would be the best place for us. Even though everyone has been really nice to us here, initially we were very shy. But we're settling in a little more each day  and when it's quiet, we do come out of our hiding spot for some attention. We both really enjoy a good pet, and laps are good too J We have had some rough times in the past, so wherever our new home ends up being we need to stay together. We know that's asking a lot, but we just can't bear another big loss. All we have left is each other.

"We both qualify for the shelter's senior to senior program. If you are 55 or older and adopt us, our adoption fees are waived and all you'll pay for is our rabies tags."

If you adopt Sister & Rocky, their initial exams are free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter, Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm and Calusa Veterinary Center in Boca Raton.

Learn more about Sister & Rocky

 

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-access humane society and provides services to more than 15,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Through the adoption and spay/neuter programs, our vision is to ensure that there are no homeless animals and every animal has a home in Palm Beach County.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, receiving no state or federal funding. It is dependent exclusively upon private donations, grants, bequests and fundraising events to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

Our mission is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals; to furnish medical and other services for the care of companion animals; to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected animals; to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals, for the mutual benefit of both.

  • Pet of the Week

    Receive information on our Pet of the Week.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

View Pet Connections in a larger map

  • Featured VetsMore>>

  • Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

    Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

    The vision of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.More >>

    The vision of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.    More >>
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.