Adopted! Pet of the Week Woody

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Woody is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Woody. He's a 9-year-old labrador retriever mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Special letter from Woody:

"Hi, I'm Woody. It's my pleasure to meet you. I've been told that I'm a true gentleman with a kind and quiet soul. But I guess that just comes with age…and of course a little training! Yes I am an older guy, but I've still got plenty of pep in my step. Although I do enjoy a good afternoon snooze, I'm no lazy bum who wants to lie around all day looking at the backs of my eyelids. So let's go for a walk together and you can show me off to all your friends. I'll impress them with my impeccable manners and charming good looks. And to really ham it up, I'll even roll over on my back for a good belly rub! So what do you say about adopting me? I'll make you the talk of the town!"



If you adopt Woody, her initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League