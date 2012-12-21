"Jersey Boys" finally opens at Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - An acrimonious dispute between the Kravis Center and a union that represents stagehands has been resolved.



An agreement was reached Friday that ends a 12-year labor dispute.



It means performances of the "Jersey Boys" will begin starting with the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, December 22. Jersey Boys will continue at the Kravis Center for another 20 performances through Sunday, January 6.



The strike resulted in canceled performances on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.



Stagehands had refused to put together sets for Jersey Boys, complaining that they were owed millions of dollars in back wages.



The new deal will result in a new five-year labor contract, the withdrawal of all pending unfair labor practice charges, and a resolution of the back pay elements of the case, according to a news release.



"We are very pleased that this dispute is now resolved in a way that is fair to everyone and will enable both the Kravis Center and the union to get back to the business of presenting great entertainment for our community, as we have for the last 20 years," said Judy Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of the Kravis Center, in a written release.



According to the Kravis Center, ticket-holders for any previously canceled performance of Jersey Boys should contact the Kravis Center Box Office at (561) 832-7469 to request seating in an alternate performance, or to request a house credit or a full refund.

