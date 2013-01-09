Wednesdays & Thursdays @ 8 PM

Every year, tens of thousands of hopefuls from across the nation audition for a shot at stardom. IDOL Judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban are currently traveling across the country in search of the next AMERICAN IDOL. They narrow down the competitors to a select group of semifinalists who sing their hearts out each week in front of a studio audience and television viewers.

The judges have their say after every performance, but it's the viewing public that determines who will advance to become a finalist and who will go home. Telephone, text message and online voting begin immediately after each live performance show, and the results are announced during the following night's live broadcast.

Eventually the competition is whittled down to two finalists who compete for a major recording contract with 19 Recordings and the AMERICAN IDOL title. Past winners Kelly Clarkson, Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Hicks, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Kris Allen, Lee DeWyze, Scotty McCreery, and Phillip Phillips, as well as fan-favorites Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Chris Daughtry and Jessica Sanchez, have all become household names and made their marks on the recording industry.

AMERICAN IDOL has been the No. 1 entertainment program among Total Viewers for the past nine consecutive seasons. To date, IDOL alums have produced 349 No. 1 Billboard hits and garnered nearly 250 million iTunes downloads. Last year, Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery released his debut album, "Clear As Day," which dominated the Billboard Country Albums chart and has gone platinum, selling more than one million copies. Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips' first single, "Home," which was released May 23, has been certified platinum.

AMERICAN IDOL is produced by 19 Entertainment, a division of Core Media Group, and FremantleMedia North America, Inc. The series is created and executive-produced by Simon Fuller, CEO, XIX Entertainment, and executive-produced by Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment, FremantleMedia North America, Inc.; Ken Warwick, Executive Producer, FremantleMedia North America, Inc.; and Nigel Lythgoe, CEO, Nigel Lythgoe Productions.