Adopted! Pet of the Week Samantha

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Samantha is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Samantha. She's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Samanta:

"Hello there! My name is Samantha and I am a quiet, loving and affectionate girl with lime-green eyes. I am still a little shy here at the shelter and pretty much keep to myself. But that's to be expected - my world was turned upside down! I really enjoy laptime, attention and affection, and I love being held and petted. Playtime is really fun too. I still enjoy a good play session with my humans. I do occasionally give love bites during laptime and playtime. I'm not trying to be mean or hurt you, but it just seems to happen sometimes. Also, even though I roll over like I want my belly rubbed, it really isn't my thing. I really don't like it and that's my way of letting you know. So as long as you understand my quirky ways and accept me for me, everything should be just fine!

