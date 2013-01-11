Woman arrested for arson after alleged sexual assault - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman arrested for arson after alleged sexual assault

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

DELRAY BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The business Rand Yasin used to feed his family is no more.

Ali Baba's hookah lounge is burned. "If you go see inside. It's nothing. Nothing [is] left," said Yasin.

Police have charged a 29-year-old woman from Broward County with arson.

She allegedly told police she lit the place on fire after being sexually attacked by a staff member after partying on New Year's Eve. For that reason, she will not be identified.

Yasin says the night of the fire, he closed up around 2 a.m., leaving the woman there alone because she had nowhere else to stay. "If I told you there are a lot of people who come here to ask me for help," said Yasin. "You don't believe how many people we help here."

The native Jordanian had no insurance. He says taking care of his wife and five children will be next-to-impossible without his business. "I don't read English; I don't write English. I have to find somewhere to work as I am," said Yasin.

One thing he has done a lot of is walk around the remains remembering what used to be.

Every day I come here -- six or seven times. I come here, I don't know what to do, and I go home," said Yasin.

Delray Beach police have not said whether they are investigating the woman's claims she was sexually assaulted.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.