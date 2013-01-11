Woman arrested for arson after alleged sexual assault

DELRAY BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The business Rand Yasin used to feed his family is no more.

Ali Baba's hookah lounge is burned. "If you go see inside. It's nothing. Nothing [is] left," said Yasin.

Police have charged a 29-year-old woman from Broward County with arson.

She allegedly told police she lit the place on fire after being sexually attacked by a staff member after partying on New Year's Eve. For that reason, she will not be identified.

Yasin says the night of the fire, he closed up around 2 a.m., leaving the woman there alone because she had nowhere else to stay. "If I told you there are a lot of people who come here to ask me for help," said Yasin. "You don't believe how many people we help here."

The native Jordanian had no insurance. He says taking care of his wife and five children will be next-to-impossible without his business. "I don't read English; I don't write English. I have to find somewhere to work as I am," said Yasin.

One thing he has done a lot of is walk around the remains remembering what used to be.

Every day I come here -- six or seven times. I come here, I don't know what to do, and I go home," said Yasin.

Delray Beach police have not said whether they are investigating the woman's claims she was sexually assaulted.

