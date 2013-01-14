Missing FL toddler found safe

Immokalee, FL (WFLX) - About 10 hours after 2-year-old Denise Hernandez went missing from her family's Wells Street home, she was found. Sheriff's officials confirmed Hernandez has been located and is safe.



Previously: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Denise Hernandez.



She was last seen in the 400 block of Wells Street in Immokalee, Florida wearing a white pajama gown with multiple colored stripes.



She is described as about 3 feet tall and around 40 lbs.



If you have any information please contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.