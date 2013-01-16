PSL police arrest alleged "live-in" burglar

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - A Treasure Coast property owner says a home intruder was making himself at home.

The Port St. Lucie homeowner says he had a frightening run-in with an alleged burglar Monday night. "I could feel someone on the other side of the door holding the lock," said Chuck Couture, describing the moment when he knew that something at his Northeast Lanfair Street property was not right.

Couture bought the home about a year and a half ago hoping to renovate it for a relative to move in. Police say someone else had already been secretly staying inside. "This is his stuff," Couture said, pointing to some items on a back bedroom floor. "Baseball caps and food. He drank all of our drinks and everything."



That someone, investigators say, was Jonathan Calixte, 24, who is now behind bars charged with burglary and criminal mischief. "He changed the locks on the house," said Couture.



Couture said it look like Calixte had been living in the home for weeks. It was not until Monday evening the homeowner realized it and called 911. "We didn't know that this guy was actually hiding in this locked bedroom," he said. "It was pretty scary."



Investigators say Calixte clogged all of the toilets and began defecating on towels and leaving human waste in the shower and bathtub.



'No Trespassing' signs were all around the Couture's property. "I keep it on every door and every window," he said. But Couture and investigators say Calixte had disregarded those warnings -- leaving a big mess and many questions behind.



Investigators and the homeowner are trying to figure out exactly how long the suspect may have been staying at the property. The investigation continues as the suspect remains held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.