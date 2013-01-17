Adopted! Pet of the Week Tommi

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Tommi is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Tommi. He's a 4-year-old German shepherd mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Tommi:

"Hi, I'm Tommi. I'm looking for my new best friend. I'd really like to find someone who wants a strong bond with a dog because that's what you'll get with me! When you come visit me in my dog run here at the shelter, you'll probably see that I make quite a bit of noise. But I'm just trying to make sure you notice me! If you get to know me outside of my dog run, you'll see what a courteous and well mannered guy I really am. I do like other dogs, but I definitely like to be the leader of the pack so I get along best with dogs that will let me do just that. But other than that, I'm easy to please. With some regular exercise and a human to call my own, I'll be one happy boy!

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League