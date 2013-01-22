What TSA has taken from PBIA passengers in past days - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

What TSA has taken from PBIA passengers in past days

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Brass knuckles, mace, and guns uncovered at PBIA by TSA agents in the last 15 days Brass knuckles, mace, and guns uncovered at PBIA by TSA agents in the last 15 days

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.
    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - They haven't been allowed on planes for years, but every day passengers at Palm Beach International Airport try getting weapons through security checkpoints.

"What surprises me frequently is the size of the knife a passenger brings, some of them bring machetes, that's not something you can forget was in your bag," says Sari Koshertz, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

Brass knuckles, mace, guns were all uncovered at PBIA by TSA agents in the last 15 days. It's enough to make Francis Gill uneasy.

"It's frightening to hear what they've confiscated. I certainly wouldn't want to be on a plane when something got through," says Gill.

"There are real guns made as tiny as these replica guns, we caught one recently in Miami," says Koshertz. "Our officers have been trained to look for threats inside every day items and this (cell phone) is in fact a stun gun." 

Thirteen guns were taken away at PBIA last year, along with 1,500 pounds of other weapons, tools and even Christmas gifts. Sets of silverware and decorations with more than three ounces of liquid were also found.

Koshetz says if it can't go on the plane - check it.

"A lot of passengers aren't paying attention to what's on the list and they're still bringing this plethora of prohibited items to our checkpoints," says Koshertz.

"Does it make longer lines? Yes, I heard someone say 'travel isn't easy any more,' but that's not the point, the point is to keep everyone safe," says Gill.

Hazardous items taken from passengers are disposed of. If an item can be sold online, the profits are given to charity.

