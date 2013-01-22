"Octomom" makes $20,000 deal to strip in WPB

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom", is returning to stripping at a West Palm Beach strip club.



Sources close to Suleman tell TMZ she has signed a deal with T's Lounge where she will be paid $20,000 to do a topless strip show.



The club sued Suleman last year for breach of contract after she backed out of a similar gig, claiming she wouldn't strip after employees spoke negatively about her to the media.



According to TMZ's sources, Octomom and the club worked out a deal where T's agreed to drop the lawsuit in exchange for Suleman performing four paid shows in February.



She is scheduled not only to perform a topless dancing routine but also bartend.

