City approves more red light cameras

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - West Palm Beach city commissioners approved to put up 25 more red light cameras at several intersections throughout the city.



There are already seven cameras located in several locations.



The new ones will be placed at 45th Street and Military Trail going east and west, Palm Beach Lakes Blvd and North Congress Avenue going east, and South Dixie Highway and Forest Hill Blvd.



The vote comes after a recent report was done on five of the seven current red light cameras which showed traffic crashes doubled between February 2011 and January 2013.



The number of crashes at these locations went from 36 to 66.



City leaders plan to examine the new cameras as they're installed. The cameras will cost $247,000 a month and if caught running a red light, the fine is $158.



Law enforcement believe the cameras will help with traffic safety and will also reduce the number of officers assigned to intersections.



City leaders plan to install the cameras over the next several months.

