Adopted! Pet of the Week Daisy

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Daisy is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Daisy. She's a 3-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Daisy has really come out of her shell since she first set paw in our shelter. She's very comfortable now in her new temporary digs and is eager to get your attention. Now that she is not afraid anymore, she has found her voice again. She is vocal, to say the least. Some would say, she talks your ear off! Daisy definitely has lots of stories to tell, and all she needs is someone who will listen to them. And, of course, someone to hang out with and to snuggle with.



Daisy is a Sidekick: "Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further."



