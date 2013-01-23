Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Sugar. She's an 11-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Sugar:

"I may be a mature lady in physical years, but mentally I'm still a young lass! I can still hang with the best of them, and I'll even say I'd give them a run for their money. I still get around just fine and I certainly haven't lost my curiosity. I love to snoop around the shelter and see what's what. But I do miss having a home. I spent all my life with a wonderful owner who eventually became too ill to take care of me anymore. I really hope that I find another person to love me the way my last human did. I think I will, but being an older gal I know I won't be everyone's first choice. And that's okay, but they won't know what they're missing out on. But the right person will come along and know exactly how lucky they are to have me as their kitty, and I'll know how lucky I am to have them, too!

"I qualify for the shelter's senior to senior program. If you are 55 or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you pay for is my rabies tag."

