Lake Worth teen girl missing

Update: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office now believes Anna Pedro ran away from home. They say she is not in danger.

Fourteen-year-old Anna Pedro was last seen walking to Lake Worth High School Wednesday morning with her cousin.Pedro is 4'11" tall, weighs 110 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.The sheriff's office says she was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue sweater and black sneakers. She also had a Winnie the Pooh handbag.The sheriff's officer considers her a missing/endangered teenager.If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to call PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.