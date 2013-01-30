More races coming to PBIR with new acquisition - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More races coming to PBIR with new acquisition

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

PALM BEACH COUTY, FL (WFLX) - At Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, the excitement usually unfolds on the track. But that is not the case this time around. A new deal is being announced concerning a major acquisition by current raceway owners.

This was a private deal, says CEO Jason Rittenberry. Many staffers at the raceway off the Beeline Highway did not even know about the acquisition until Tuesday.

The owners of Palm Beach and also Memphis Raceways announced they have just finalized a deal acquiring the International Hot Rod Association, or IHRA. The new ownership immediately takes over IHRA Motor Sports, an organization dating back 43 years.

The acquisition does mean some changes will come to PBIR in the form of additions to the race schedule. Nitro Jam, a fan favorite that left the track in 2010, will return in either May or September of 2013. The even was one of the largest in the history of PBIR.

Those additions, Rittenberry says, will impact more than just life at the racing facility. "It means room nights, restaurants and hotel spending," he said. "We'll really be bringing new, additional dollars into Palm Beach County with the addition of new events that we would not have had before at PBIR. without this acquisition."

Rittenberry said several new jobs will be added at PBIR; though, it is unclear how many will be created.

The cost of the acquisition of the International Hot Rod Association is not being made public at this time.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.