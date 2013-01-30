Twenty-six pit bulls rescued from dog fighting ring - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Twenty-six pit bulls rescued from dog fighting ring

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

PLANT CITY, FL (WFLX) - Twenty-six pit bulls are in rehab after a dog fighting ring is busted in Hillsborough County.

The dogs are getting a lucky break. If their temperaments are good, they'll go to loving homes instead of facing a life of violence.

Hillsborough Animal Services investigators, acting on a tip from a neighbor, came out to 2020 Colson Road in Plant City. They snapped shots of the horrid conditions -- dogs living in flimsy shacks made of wood pallets with heavy tow chains around their necks.

"[We found] Blood stop powder in a canister; [that's] typical of a dog fighting business," explained Sgt. Pam Perry, Hillsborough Animal Services. "Some of them, as you could see, [are] scared, clearly injured, swollen. bleeding. Others had older scars indicative of dog fighting."

The 26 dogs, taken from this house, range in age from 8 months to 3 years. A vet is checking out the wounded dogs.

Animal services plans to go to court to seek custody of all of them, so they can try to find them new homes.

So far, no charges have been filed against the dog's owner. Investigators at animal services say the case is just beginning, and they expect to see criminal charges brought against more than one person.

