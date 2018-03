Report: Marino had love child with CBS employee

(WFLX) - The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are playing in Sunday's Super Bowl. But it's an ex-NFL player who is making headlines before the big game.According to the New York Post , former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino had a child with a woman who wasn't his wife and then paid millions to keep it quiet.The Post says the woman is Donna Savattere who was a 35-year-old production assistant at CBS Sports when the affair took place.The child was born in 2005, according to the Post."This is a personal and private matter. I take full responsibility both personally and financially for my actions now as I did then," Marino told The Post in a written statement. "We mutually agreed to keep our arrangement private to protect all parties involved. "My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years and have six children together, and we continue to be a strong and loving family."