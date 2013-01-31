Adopted! Pet of the Week Rodney

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Receive information on our Pet of the Week in your email. Text "Peggy" to 29000.

Update: Rodney is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Rodney. He's a 2-year-old pit bull who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Rodney:

"I hope there's someone out there that would like to come visit me. I get really lonely here. Sure I have great people to take care of me, and dog friends to play with, but still. I have been staying at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League a really, really long time. Way over 200 days. I am getting sad and think I will never have a home with someone to love me. I don't know why. I'm a really good boy. I keep my room very clean, I'm quiet, easy to walk, just an all around good guy. I may not be the most handsome fellow, but beauty is only skin deep, right? So, get my bed ready because once you meet me I'm coming home!"



Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



Learn more about Rodney.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League