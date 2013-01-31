Adopted! Pet of the Week Sylis

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Sylis is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Sylis. He's an 11 year-old bull terrier/catahoula mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Sylis:

"Hi, I'm Sylis. Even though I'm an older guy, I can still run with the best of them. So don't let my age fool ya! I'm still very active, I love to go for walks and get a breath of fresh air. Sniffing every blade of grass is a goal of mine, so I hope you're not in too much of a hurry when we go for our daily strolls. I'm just an all-around nice guy who would really love to find a forever home soon. This shelter stuff just doesn't suit me well, and I'm starting to feel a little lonely here. I miss having a human to call my own…and I'm a really good friend.

"I qualify for the shelter's Senior to Senior program. If you are 55 or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you pay for is my rabies tag. Even though I'm still pretty active, I do enjoy lounging around too so I think a senior companion is right up my alley!"

If you adopt Sylis, his initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League