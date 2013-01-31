Adopted! Pet of the Week Sylis - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Adopted! Pet of the Week Sylis

  • Previously SpotlightedPreviouslyMore>>

  • Pet of the Week Gigi

    Pet of the Week Gigi

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

  • Pet of the Week Toby

    Pet of the Week Toby

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

  • Pet of the Week Blade

    Pet of the Week Blade

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    More >>
    •   

Update: Sylis is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Sylis. He's an 11 year-old bull terrier/catahoula mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Sylis:

"Hi, I'm Sylis. Even though I'm an older guy, I can still run with the best of them. So don't let my age fool ya! I'm still very active, I love to go for walks and get a breath of fresh air. Sniffing every blade of grass is a goal of mine, so I hope you're not in too much of a hurry when we go for our daily strolls. I'm just an all-around nice guy who would really love to find a forever home soon. This shelter stuff just doesn't suit me well, and I'm starting to feel a little lonely here. I miss having a human to call my own…and I'm a really good friend.

"I qualify for the shelter's Senior to Senior program. If you are 55 or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you pay for is my rabies tag. Even though I'm still pretty active, I do enjoy lounging around too so I think a senior companion is right up my alley!"

If you adopt Sylis, his initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach. 

Learn more about Sylis 

 

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-access humane society and provides services to more than 15,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Through the adoption and spay/neuter programs, our vision is to ensure that there are no homeless animals and every animal has a home in Palm Beach County.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, receiving no state or federal funding. It is dependent exclusively upon private donations, grants, bequests and fundraising events to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

Our mission is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals; to furnish medical and other services for the care of companion animals; to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected animals; to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals, for the mutual benefit of both.

  • Pet of the Week

    Receive information on our Pet of the Week.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

View Pet Connections in a larger map

  • Featured VetsMore>>

  • Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

    Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

    The vision of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.More >>

    The vision of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.    More >>
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.