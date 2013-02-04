Pet med mistakes causing unnecessary deaths

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(WFLX) - All Sarah Schuck has left of her beloved 8-year-old Labrador, Rafter, is a collar, pictures and fond memories. "It was really hard," she said.

Hard, because it shouldn't have happened. Sarah says the drug store that filled rafter's prescription made an error.

His prescription bottle label said to give Rafter "two and one fourth teaspoon".

Problem was, Sarah says, the dosage her vet called into the pharmacy was for much less medication: "two and one fourth cc's". One teaspoon is equal to five cc. A cc is the same amount as a milliliter.

The overdose, combined with Rafter's health problems, was too much, and, she says, she had to put him to sleep. "It was a tough realization," she said.

Just days after Rafter's death, the FDA issued a warning about a pattern of pet prescription mistakes.

FDA investigators discovered errors stemming from simple issues like:

Look-alike packaging

Drugs with similar names

Simple penmanship errors

"The consequences can be completely devastating," said veterinarian Dr. Howard Silberman

He takes prescription precautions at his office: All medications and dosages are typed into a computer, only vets or vet techs fill prescriptions, and pet's pictures are printed on the label so there's no mix ups.

"We do a tremendous amount to make sure that those things don't happen," he said.

The FDA says while mistakes happen at vet-based pharmacies, when pet prescriptions are filled in "human pharmacies", like in Rafter's case, different systems may be to blame.

Abbreviations are a common cause of errors because prescription shorthand taught in veterinary schools is different than in medical schools, and some pharmacists may not be as familiar with vet abbreviations. "Currently, most of the pharmacy curriculums don't touch upon vet medicine," said Carmen Catizone, of the National Association Boards of Pharmacy.

Pharmacy insiders say if pet owners shop around to find the lowest cost on pet medications, they need to do their research.

"Their primary concern should always be whether or not that pharmacist is knowledgeable in the area of veterinary medications; price should be a secondary consideration," said Catizone.

How can you avoid a pet prescription mix up? The American Veterinary Medical Association says communication is key. Make sure the pharmacist speaks to your vet if there are any questions. The FDA advises you should verify with your vet both the name and dosage of your pet's drug.

Sarah says she hopes Rafter's legacy lives on to help other pet owners avoid medication mistakes.

FDA investigators also found pet medication errors stemmed from pet owners misinterpreting labels and accidentally giving pets human drugs.

