Celebrity Corner: Olly Murs

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - WILD 95.5's Listener Lounge was a bit loud Monday as the next big heart throb – all the way from Britain -- came in for a special, VIP concert.

"Loving the fact, of course, that America is starting to hear my music with 'My Heart Skips a Beat' which is the first thing that came out last year."

Now, Olly Murs has his new song, "Troublemaker" featuring Flo Rida, hitting the airwaves. A long way from singing karaoke is his local pub. "Having that conversation with my parents, 'Hey mom, I want to be a pop star'. And she was like, 'You know Olly, you can't just go for the job'. So I said, 'Let me try The X-Factor'".

He did, not once, not twice but three times. "On the third attempt, I got through. It was a really great moment for me."

He then went on to tour with One Direction and is now trekking the U.S. promoting his first North American, third UK album, 'Right Place Right Time'.

And he just happened to be in the right place at the right time to enjoy one of America's favorite traditions -- the Super Bowl. "I loved it. My first every game, Super Bowl. I had no idea what was going on. All I know is if they get the ball and get a touchdown, you get points. I'm a sold fan now."

I think, America is a sold fan on Olly. This month he is VH1's "You Oughta Know Artist".

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.