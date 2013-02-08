'Homeless' man shot on FAU Boca campus

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A person being described by police as homeless was shot by FAU officers at the Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton campus Friday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

FAU Police Chief Charles Lowe said officers received a non-emergency call at 10:01 a.m. of a homeless man on the roof of Building 3 in the Research Park area of FAU.

Two FAU officers went to the roof to remove the man, said to be between the age of 20 and 30.

"Preliminarily, it appears the suspect produced a knife and shots were fired," Lowe said. "The suspect was struck. He was transported in serious condition to Delray Medical Center."

Lowe could not comment on whether or not the man was threatening the officers. He also could not comment on how he gained access to the roof.