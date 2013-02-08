'Homeless' man shot on FAU Boca campus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Homeless' man shot on FAU Boca campus

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A person being described by police as homeless was shot by FAU officers at the Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton campus Friday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

FAU Police Chief Charles Lowe said officers received a non-emergency call at 10:01 a.m. of a homeless man on the roof of Building 3 in the Research Park area of FAU.

Two FAU officers went to the roof to remove the man, said to be between the age of 20 and 30.

"Preliminarily, it appears the suspect produced a knife and shots were fired," Lowe said. "The suspect was struck. He was transported in serious condition to Delray Medical Center."

Lowe could not comment on whether or not the man was threatening the officers. He also could not comment on how he gained access to the roof.

Lowe said no officers were hurt and no civilians were directly involved. He added that this was an isolated incident contained to the roof.

The State Attorney's Office and Boca Raton police will be investigating, he said.

While there was no lockdown for the university campus, The A.D. Henderson University School was placed on lockdown for nearly six minutes, FAU said.

People who work in the building where the shooting occurred were not being allowed in for a period of time during the investigation. FAU was never evacuated.

"It's frightening because I was here early in the morning to open up for meetings. It's frightening to think someone could be lurking," said Pam Beach who works near the location where the shooting happened.

Boca Raton Police Mobile Incident Command Unit arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m.

FAU students say they received a text from the FAU alert system about the shooting at around 11:45 a.m.

"There were police, fire trucks and lots of undercover cops coming into the scene, so we tried to go out the back door and were told to get back inside," says Rob Flippo, who works in the building where the shooting occurred.

