Tiger Woods returning to Honda Classic

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - "He's back"!

That's how Honda Classic officials announced Tiger Woods' return to the Honda Classic at PGA National.

The golfer's return was officially announced Tuesday at 11 a.m.

ESPN 760 confirmed the details Monday evening.

Woods competed in 2012 as well. He says he likes playing in his "backyard" since he lives close-by in Jupiter.

Business owners say they like when he competes as well, because it brings a lot of money to the area.

According to tournament directors, 30% more people came to last year's Classic compared to the year before.

They add that's more than any other year.

The crowds also helped pump more than $30 million into the community.

Woods is just one of many others competing. Rory McIlroy confirmed he will be playing in the Classic as well.

Kenny G is also confirmed to be performing in this year's Honda Classic.

Honda Classic officials also announced that more than 25,000 square-feet of new decking and flooring for additional spectators will be added for this year's competition.

The Honda Classic starts on February 25. You can watch it on our news partner station, NewsChannel 5.

