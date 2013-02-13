Simple & Delicious Valentine's Day Dinner

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

In case you forgot, Thursday is Valentine's Day. But dont' worry, it's not too late to wow your sweetheart with food.

Chef Joe Longo, the executive chef at Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton has some simple and delicious recipes you can do at home.

Steak Diane

(Serves Four People)

8 3oz center cut beef tenderloin medallions

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 shallot, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, finely diced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup veal stock or low sodium beef broth

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Worcestershire

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp grain mustard

3 tbsp brandy

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped chives

1/2 cup heavy cream

STEAK SEASONING

ground dry porcini - blend in coffee grinder

Kosher salt

fresh ground black pepper

dry thyme leaves

Generously season beef with steak seasoning. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large sauté pan. Sear beef about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer steaks to a platter. Using the same pan, add butter, shallots, garlic and mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper. Cook mushrooms until they start to get soft. Add beef stock, lemon juice, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper to taste. Return beef medallions to the sauté pan. Add mustard and herbs. Cook steaks on medium heat for about 10 minutes to achieve medium ware doneness. Add cream and heat through. Be careful when adding the brandy. Tilt sauté pan so that the sauce pools in the front of the pan. Pour in brandy and carefully ignite the brandy with kitchen lighter or match. Turn off heat and swirl the sauté pan to mix the sauce white letting the flames burn down. Transfer to platter and top with sauce.

Pomegranate Poached Pear Salad with Sundried Cherries, Blueberries, Gorgonzola,

Candied Pecans, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

POACHING LIQUID

3 cups pomegranate juice

3 cups ruby port

1 cup ginger ale

2 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

1 split vanilla bean

5 whole cloves

10 whole peppercorns

Add all ingredients to a 2 quart pot and simmer over medium heat for around 10 - 15 minutes.

3 Bosc Pears

Peel, cut in half and remove the core from the pears. Add the pears to the pomegranate liquid. Place a heat proof bowl or plate on top of pears to keep them submerged in the liquid. Cook pears on low simmer for about 15 minutes or until tender. Shut off heat and let pears steep in liquid until cool. Remove pears from the poaching liquid and set aside (freeze poaching liquid to use again).

"SHAKE & SERVE" POMEGRANATE VINAIGRETTE

1/4 cup of pomegranate poaching liquid

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a glass jar with a screw on lid. Shake it all up for 2 minutes and serve.

FOR THE SALAD

5 cups, mixed greens

1 cup candied pecans

3 oz crumbled gorgonzola

1/2 cup sundried cherries

1/2 cup sundried blueberries

CANDIED PECANS

1 cup raw pecans

4 tbsp unsalted butter

4 tbsp brown sugar

Add butter and sugar to a nonstick pan over medium heat. When butter has melted add pecans and toss to cook evenly, about a minute or so. Transfer to a parchment paper lined sheet tray to cool.

TO ASSEMBLE THE SALAD

Place greens in a large mixing bowl, add the dressing, salt and pepper and toss to coat leaves.

Divide the baby greens among serving plates. Top with pomegranate pears, sundried cherries, sundried blueberries, candied pecans, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, then serve.

Ricotta Cheese Cake Heart

(Gluten Free)

Yields Sixteen Small Hearts

6oz Ricotta Cheese

12oz Cream Cheese

¼ Vanilla Bean (Scraped)

½ Cup Sugar

2 tsp. Orange Zest

¾ tsp. Vanilla

Pinch of Salt

2 Eggs

Cream Ricotta, Cream Cheese, Scraped Vanilla Bean & Sugar on Speed 2 with Paddle

Scrape Bowl and add Zest, Salt, Vanilla and Eggs. Mix together until combined

Pour into Heart Shaped Mold and bake @ 300 degrees in a water bath for 15-20 Minutes

Freeze Over Night to Unmold

Chambord Raspberry Crème Brule

(Gluten Free)

Yields Six

20oz Heavy Cream

7 ½ Yolks or 150g

3 1/3 oz. or 90 grams of Sugar

1 pint of Chambord Soaked Raspberries

Heat Heavy Cream to Simmer

Wisk Yolks & Sugar together

Slowly add Hot Cream into Egg Mixture while Whisking

Add Chambord Soaked Raspberries to Crème Brule Dishes

Pour Crème Brule Mix over Raspberries and bake @ 300 degrees in Water Bath for 20-25 Minutes

Allow to Cool and Dust with Sugar

Use Torch to Caramelize