Simple & Delicious Valentine's Day Dinner

In case you forgot, Thursday is Valentine's Day. But dont' worry, it's not too late to wow your sweetheart with food.
Chef Joe Longo, the executive chef at Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton has some simple and delicious recipes you can do at home.
Steak Diane
(Serves Four People)
- 8 3oz center cut beef tenderloin medallions
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 shallot, finely diced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely diced
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup veal stock or low sodium beef broth
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp Worcestershire
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
- 1 tsp grain mustard
- 3 tbsp brandy
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 tbsp chopped chives
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
STEAK SEASONING
- ground dry porcini - blend in coffee grinder
- Kosher salt
- fresh ground black pepper
- dry thyme leaves
Generously season beef with steak seasoning. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large sauté pan. Sear beef about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer steaks to a platter. Using the same pan, add butter, shallots, garlic and mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper. Cook mushrooms until they start to get soft. Add beef stock, lemon juice, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper to taste. Return beef medallions to the sauté pan. Add mustard and herbs. Cook steaks on medium heat for about 10 minutes to achieve medium ware doneness. Add cream and heat through. Be careful when adding the brandy. Tilt sauté pan so that the sauce pools in the front of the pan. Pour in brandy and carefully ignite the brandy with kitchen lighter or match. Turn off heat and swirl the sauté pan to mix the sauce white letting the flames burn down. Transfer to platter and top with sauce.
Pomegranate Poached Pear Salad with Sundried Cherries, Blueberries, Gorgonzola,
Candied Pecans, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
POACHING LIQUID
- 3 cups pomegranate juice
- 3 cups ruby port
- 1 cup ginger ale
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 star anise
- 1 split vanilla bean
- 5 whole cloves
- 10 whole peppercorns
Add all ingredients to a 2 quart pot and simmer over medium heat for around 10 - 15 minutes.
Peel, cut in half and remove the core from the pears. Add the pears to the pomegranate liquid. Place a heat proof bowl or plate on top of pears to keep them submerged in the liquid. Cook pears on low simmer for about 15 minutes or until tender. Shut off heat and let pears steep in liquid until cool. Remove pears from the poaching liquid and set aside (freeze poaching liquid to use again).
"SHAKE & SERVE" POMEGRANATE VINAIGRETTE
- 1/4 cup of pomegranate poaching liquid
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a glass jar with a screw on lid. Shake it all up for 2 minutes and serve.
FOR THE SALAD
- 5 cups, mixed greens
- 1 cup candied pecans
- 3 oz crumbled gorgonzola
- 1/2 cup sundried cherries
- 1/2 cup sundried blueberries
CANDIED PECANS
- 1 cup raw pecans
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter
- 4 tbsp brown sugar
Add butter and sugar to a nonstick pan over medium heat. When butter has melted add pecans and toss to cook evenly, about a minute or so. Transfer to a parchment paper lined sheet tray to cool.
TO ASSEMBLE THE SALAD
Place greens in a large mixing bowl, add the dressing, salt and pepper and toss to coat leaves.
Divide the baby greens among serving plates. Top with pomegranate pears, sundried cherries, sundried blueberries, candied pecans, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, then serve.
Ricotta Cheese Cake Heart
(Gluten Free)
Yields Sixteen Small Hearts
6oz Ricotta Cheese
12oz Cream Cheese
¼ Vanilla Bean (Scraped)
½ Cup Sugar
2 tsp. Orange Zest
¾ tsp. Vanilla
Pinch of Salt
2 Eggs
Cream Ricotta, Cream Cheese, Scraped Vanilla Bean & Sugar on Speed 2 with Paddle
Scrape Bowl and add Zest, Salt, Vanilla and Eggs. Mix together until combined
Pour into Heart Shaped Mold and bake @ 300 degrees in a water bath for 15-20 Minutes
Freeze Over Night to Unmold
Chambord Raspberry Crème Brule
(Gluten Free)
Yields Six
20oz Heavy Cream
7 ½ Yolks or 150g
3 1/3 oz. or 90 grams of Sugar
1 pint of Chambord Soaked Raspberries
Heat Heavy Cream to Simmer
Wisk Yolks & Sugar together
Slowly add Hot Cream into Egg Mixture while Whisking
Add Chambord Soaked Raspberries to Crème Brule Dishes
Pour Crème Brule Mix over Raspberries and bake @ 300 degrees in Water Bath for 20-25 Minutes
Allow to Cool and Dust with Sugar
Use Torch to Caramelize