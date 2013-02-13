"Horny boy looking for some fun" busted by Boynton police

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Boynton Beach police arrested 46-year-old James Tracy Bradley, a Delray Beach man, and charged him with computer pornography child exploitation, traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sex act and marijuana possession Tuesday, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.



A Boynton Beach detective posed as an underage male in an unnamed social network and made contact with Bradley, who identified himself as a 47 years old -- describing himself as a "horny boy looking for some fun".



Bradley told the undercover detective he wanted to have a smoking buddy -- he usually has about an ounce of marijuana with him -- lives in Delray Beach and loves giving massages.



Bradley also asked the detective if he was over the age of 18, to which he replied "no".



The detective started receiving text messages from Bradley at approximately 2:48 p.m. Tuesday.



The officer told Bradley he was 16 years old. Bradley proceeded to ask questions and make offers of a sexual nature and request pictures.



After an hour and a half text conversation, Bradley stated that he would come pick the undercover officer up and a meeting place was agreed upon.



When Bradley showed up at approximately 4 p.m, a Boynton Beach police officer made contact with him. Bradley reportedly dropped a marijuana cigarette, according to the police report.



After he was read his Miranda rights, Bradley did admit to meeting the child, but claimed he was only going to get high this time.



When asked if he would have sex with the child another time he responded "I don't know".



He is charged with utilizing a computer on-line service to "seduce, solicit, lure or entice or attempt to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child or other person believed by James Tracy Bradley to be a child" to commit any illegal act relating to sexual battery, lewdness and indecent exposure (a third degree felony.)



He is also charged with marijuana possession as well as traveling some distance within this state by car for the purpose of engaging in any illegal act relating to sexual battery, lewdness and indecent exposure or relating to child abuse (a second degree felony).

