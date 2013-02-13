Top Home Money Drains

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(WFLX) - When you're looking to save money, it's easy to cut corners when it comes to home maintenance. But a little fixing up around the house can actually be an important money saving tool.

Take the case of Jennifer Galluzzo. She remembers the day the shower floor shifted under her feet. "It had completely molded out underneath. The shower needed to be completely gutted and redone."

The culprit? A backed up bathroom vent. She learned it should be cleaned every two to four months. "We were completely surprised."

Polyana Dacosta with Bankrate.com says Jennifer's story is all too common. While there are no statistics, Bankrate says anecdotal evidence shows a growing number of homeowners simply aren't aware of, or find it tough to pony up money for, basic home maintenance, cleaning and repair.

But by coughing up to a few hundred dollars early on, you can save thousands, even tens of thousands, down the road. "When you're on a tight budget, the mentality tends to be, 'Why fix it if it's not broken?' Instead, it should be, 'Let's take care of it now before it becomes an issue'".

Starting with the HVAC, or heating, ventilation and air conditioning, a yearly tune-up by a professional can help prevent a furnace blower breakdown.

You should also schedule an annual termite inspection. "I've seen people who have to replace an entire wall because of termites. They can do substantial damage."

So can a chimney fire, so have it swept and inspected for cracks each year.

Environmental inspector Robert Weitz says dryer fires are also common. "Periodically, the dryer vent either needs to be cleaned out, or it needs to be really replaced if it's a flexible dryer vent."

Clean out your gutters four to six times a year to prevent significant flooding and water damage, and have your roof inspected once a year. "Over a period of time, the shingles will start to curl. They'll become deteriorated. If you put it off too long then water will enter the house," said Weitz.

Finally, check for mold on a regular basis. It has the potential to destroy walls, cabinets, flooring and more. "The best places to check for mold are in the basement where water can seep in through the foundation or where water leaks end up, up in the attic for a lack of ventilation, in bathrooms," said Weitz.

Jennifer now has a home maintenance checklist, and the bathroom vent is at the top. "We would have saved thousands of dollars and weeks of headaches."

If you have a wood deck, be sure to power wash and seal it every one to three years, depending on use. Replacing an entire deck can be pricey -- we're talking $4,000 to $20,000.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.